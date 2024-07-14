Tunisian authors Aymen Daboussi and Amira Ghenim shortlisted for 2024 Arab Literature Prize



Tunis: Two Tunisian books have been shortlisted for the 2024 Arab Literature Prize, announced by the Jean-Luc Lagardère Foundation and the Arab World Institute (IMA): “Les carnets d’El-Razi” by Aymen Daboussi (psychologist, clinician and author) and “Le désastre de la maison des notables” by Amira Ghenim (author, short story writer and translator).

The two books are among seven shortlisted for the 11th edition of the Arab Literature Prize, which “highlights the richness of literature in the Arab world and the diversity of subjects it tackles, through the novels of writers of many origins (Algeria, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Tunisia), writing in Arabic or French.

The winner of the new Arab Literature Prize will be unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for November 27, 2024, at the IMA, in the presence of Prize’s President Jack Lang.

Created in 2013, the Prize for Arab Literature is one of the few French awards for literary creation from the Arab world.

This year’s prize will be awarded to a writer from one of t

he countries of the Arab League who has written or translated a work from Arabic into French, published between September 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

In 2023, the prize was awarded to Feurat Alani (Iraq) for his novel “Je me souviens de Falloujah.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse