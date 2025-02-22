Troops Eliminate 82 Terrorists and Arrest 198 in Recent Military Operations



Abuja: The Defence Headquarters announced that troops have successfully eliminated 82 terrorists, arrested 198 others, and rescued 93 kidnapped hostages within the past week.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, provided updates on the military’s recent operations during a briefing in Abuja. The operations led to the recovery of 152 assorted arms and ammunition, including five magazines. The recovered arsenal consisted of 46 AK47 rifles, 18 locally fabricated guns, 19 dane guns, three pump action guns, 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 128 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Additionally, 600 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 51 cartridges, and other assorted arms and ammunition were seized. The operations also led to the arrest of 22 individuals involved in oil theft in the South South region. The thwarted oil theft was valued at approximately N587 million, comprising 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 600 l

itres of DPK.

The military discovered and destroyed 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, two speedboats, 60 storage tanks, 34 drums, and 32 illegal refining sites. Items such as three pumping machines, one tricycle, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, and two vehicles were also recovered.

In the North East theatre of operations, Operation HADIN KAI saw the surrender of 41 terrorists, including 10 adult males, 12 adult females, and 19 children. The surrendered terrorists handed over one PKT gun, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines, one AK 101 rifle with two magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 59 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 28 rounds of 5.56mm ammo.

Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye reaffirmed the commitment of the armed forces to continue fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties in Nigeria.