

Borno: Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have successfully neutralised numerous terrorists in a series of operations across Borno and Yobe States, according to a military source. These operations are part of ongoing efforts to restrict the movements and actions of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East region.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, on August 22, troops from the 21 Special Armoured Brigade thwarted a nighttime assault on their Forward Operating Base at Kumshe in Borno. The attackers, armed with various weapons, faced significant losses due to coordinated ground defenses and precise air strikes from the Nigerian Air Force.





The aftermath of the clash revealed over 20 bodies of neutralised terrorists, with some remains found in hastily prepared shallow graves. The operation also led to the recovery of several weapons.





The source also reported that on the same day, Sector 1 troops executed offensive maneuvers at Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area, resulting in the death of numerous terrorists during an exchange of fire. Recovered items included a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.





Furthermore, on August 23, Sector 2 troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted a long-range operation around Ndoksa near Buni Gari in Yobe, where additional terrorists were neutralised.

