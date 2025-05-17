

Lokoja: The Kogi Chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) has announced plans to sanction any member found to be aiding yahoo boys and other criminals operating within the state. The announcement was made by the Chairman of the association, Chief Ibrahim Amodu, during a meeting with journalists in Lokoja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Chief Amodu, who also holds the title of Onu Igala, Otto-Awori Lagos, expressed concern over reports that some members of the association were providing charms to criminals in Kogi. He emphasized that the NANTMP’s new code of practice strictly prohibits practitioners from engaging in activities that support criminal acts, which could harm the association’s reputation. Amodu stated that traditional medicine should be used for positive purposes and warned that any member found guilty of such activities would face legal consequences.





Chief Amodu also praised the efforts of security agencies in Kogi, including the Police, Directorate of State Service (DSS), and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for their proactive approach to maintaining law and order. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the association and security agencies to effectively combat criminal activities in the state.

