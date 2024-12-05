Traditional Foods Recommended for Diabetes Management: Endocrinologist.



Lagos: Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade, a Consultant Endocrinologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, asserts that most traditional foods are considered healthy for diabetes management, hence healthy for people with the condition. The consultant spoke on Thursday during a virtual media roundtable organised by Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company, to commemorate 2024 World Diabetes Day.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Fasanmade, a Professor of Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, also dispelled certain myths around diabetes diet such as the belief that ‘eating garri is not suitable for people with diabetes’. He stated that ‘most traditional foods are healthy for persons with diabetes, like vegetable soup and beans. All our traditional foods are actually protective, but some groups and people are trying to tell patients that they should not take garri. Our garri is even better than wheat. The only thing that may be wrong is that the person with d

iabetes must not take the usual size. You can take garri, eba, but it must be the size of your fist.’

He further mentioned that even bread can be consumed by persons with diabetes, but the best type is whole wheat bread, unsweetened, and taken in moderate quantity. Additionally, he noted that persons with diabetes can also take snacks and cereals such as granola, nuts like walnuts, cashews, and almonds, as well as fruits like watermelon, pawpaw, carrots, and garden eggs.

However, the endocrinologist recommended consulting with a registered nutritionist or dietician for personalised dietary advice, including calorie intake. Fasanmade also emphasised the importance of avoiding refined carbohydrates, sugar, soft drinks, smoking, and alcohol as part of a healthy diet plan. He explained that ‘the first thing to do is to avoid every form of refined carbohydrate, and by refined carbohydrate, I mean avoid every soft drink. Avoid sugars, whether white or brown, sugar cane, fructose, and anything that contains plenty

of sugar.’

He also highlighted the importance of regular blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring, as well as exercise, stating that the quality of life depends on a balanced lifestyle, diet, exercise, and medication adherence. He alerted that substandard medications posed risks, leading to severe health complications, and advised the purchase of NAFDAC-approved drugs, proper storage, and reporting any issues.

Fasanmade urged citizens to know their numbers and take their medications, adding, ‘to the people, I will say, know your numbers. First of all, do you have diabetes? Check how well controlled you are? Thirdly, if the medications are too expensive for you to afford, discuss with your healthcare professional so that they can devise a means to tailor your medication according to your pocket. This is more ideal than skipping medication.’