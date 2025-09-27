

Abuja: Prof. Edet Ekpeyong, Country Director and Head of Mission at the International Society of Diplomats (ISD), emphasized that tourism plays a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange, partnerships, and economic growth, all of which drive national development. Ekpeyong made this statement during an event organized by the society and partners to celebrate the 2025 World Tourism Day.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,’ with a sub-theme of ‘Tourism and Diaspora Diplomacy: Bridging Cultures, Building Economy.’ Ekpeyong highlighted that the day aligns with the United Nations’ vision of global sustainability under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He stated, “Tourism is life, business, growth, progress, and development. It creates endless job opportunities.” He also noted that direct tourism activities generate jobs while simultaneously creating multiple indirect opportunities in surrounding communities.





Dr. Dahiru Bala, Regional Manager of the Bank of Industry, North-West, also spoke at the event, emphasizing Nigeria’s rich endowment with natural and cultural resources. He pointed out the need for innovative ideas to showcase destinations within the country that are not yet on the media radar.





Dr. Fatoumatta Gaye, CEO of Resolution Consulting and President of the Africa CEO Club, underscored Africa’s pivotal role in global tourism. She remarked, “It is not about lack of destinations in Africa but lack of positioning. Africa has everything to offer; what we need is one voice.” Gaye, hailing from The Gambia, described Africa as a hub for authentic tourism experiences.





Amb. Phil Robert, Global Tourism Ambassador for Nigeria and convener of the event, spoke about tourism’s transformative potential beyond leisure. He stated that tourism can serve as a tool for peace-building, unity, and GDP growth, noting that what discussions or wars cannot resolve, tourism can. Robert also highlighted the importance of countries marketing themselves through tourism, citing global campaigns like ‘Visit Dubai’ and ‘Visit Ethiopia.’ He concluded by declaring, “This event is the beginning of a new chapter. Tourism will now be used as a tool for diplomacy and sustainable development in Africa.”

