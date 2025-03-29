

Abuja: President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described President Bola Tinubu’s vision and dedication to Nigeria as inspiring. Akpabio conveyed this sentiment in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Tinubu’s 73rd birthday anniversary.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Akpabio highlighted the President’s passion for the country’s progress, describing it as contagious. “Your Excellency, on behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish you a happy 73rd birthday,” Akpabio said. He noted the significant milestone in Tinubu’s life and expressed his honor to celebrate with him. “Your leadership, vision, and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring,” he added.





Akpabio further elaborated on his experiences working closely with President Tinubu, stating that his passion for Nigeria’s progress is indeed infectious. The Senate President acknowledged Tinubu’s political career, marked by a strong commitment to progressive democratic principles and courage in confronting authoritarian regimes.





During Tinubu’s two-year tenure as President of Nigeria, Akpabio noted that he has demonstrated astute leadership by advocating for democratic values and implementing bold economic reforms that have started to yield positive outcomes. “With you in the driving seat, Nigeria is in safe hands and Nigerians could not have made a better choice in 2023,” Akpabio asserted.





In his birthday message, Akpabio also wished Tinubu continued wisdom, strength, and good health. He concluded by extending his warmest congratulations and wished the President a happy birthday.

