

Abuja: Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has described as commendable President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning Nigeria. Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, expressed this in his congratulatory message to Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the lawmaker emphasized that the nation acknowledges the significant challenges facing the president and his sincere efforts to guide the country towards growth and stability. He highlighted the importance of recognizing Tinubu’s steadfast dedication to serving the country and his perseverance amidst the considerable responsibilities of leadership.





‘Mr President, we recognise the weight of the task before you and the genuine efforts you are making to steer the nation towards growth and stability,’ Nwoko stated. He further noted Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to repositioning Nigeria and advancing the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda as the president celebrates another year.





Nwoko concluded his message by expressing hope that the coming year would bring Tinubu renewed strength, wisdom, and the collective support required to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

