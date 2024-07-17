Tinubu’s horse wins Int’l horse racing derby in Kaduna



President Bola Tinubu’s horse named ‘Renewed Hope’ has won the Hope Renewed 1st Year Anniversary Horse Racing Derby that ended on Saturday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day epochal sports that opened on Thursday was organised by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria (HRFN).

NAN also reports that Tinubu’s winning horse emerged victorious in the ‘Division 1 ThoroughBreed’, 10 furlongs or 2,000 metres race.

The horse won a car, a cup and N100,000 prize.

The second position under the division was clinched by a horse named ‘Sarauinya’ and it got N1million.

A horse christened: ‘Holiday Parade’ emerged 3rd clinching N700,000 prize.

Also, the fourth position under the division was clinched by a horse called: ‘Nawal’with a N500,000 prize.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Life Patron of the federation and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Ilyasu Bashar was represented by the Sarkin Borgun Ka’oje, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani-Anaje, Ohinoyi of Ebi

raland among others.

The event was successfully coordinated by the President of the federation, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar-Bida,the ‘Sarkin Dawakin Nupe.’

Source: News Agency of Nigeria