

Kaduna: Prof. Philip Achimugu, the Dean of the Faculty of Computing at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), has expressed optimism about the economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu, stating that they are expected to yield positive results soon. Achimugu emphasized the need for patience among Nigerians, as these reforms are anticipated to lead to a more prosperous economy.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Achimugu shared his insights while reviewing a newly launched book on bridging the gap between Mathematics, Statistics, and Quantitative Techniques. The book, titled ‘Nexus of Qualitative Techniques, Mathematics and Statistics’, was authored by Dr. Michael Agility, Ms. Hafsat Galadima, and Mr. Nasir Shema and was unveiled in Kaduna.





Achimugu acknowledged the challenges posed by the current reforms, noting that they may be painful initially and could take several years to manifest their benefits. He stressed the importance of supporting the Federal Government and assisting the president in realizing his 9-point Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. He expressed confidence that the government’s policies would eventually contribute to economic growth and prosperity.





Regarding the new book, Achimugu highlighted its relevance, particularly in relation to the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said would require extensive analysis and data science. He praised the authors for their comprehensive coverage of the tools necessary to support the government’s renewable budget.





Dr. Michael Agility, one of the book’s authors and a lecturer at AFIT, explained that the book aims to address complex problems by integrating mathematics, statistics, and quantitative techniques. He emphasized its focus on promoting efficiency and cost-effectiveness in economics, noting that the fields often overlap with shared topics.





Agility mentioned that the book is written in accessible language, with numerous demonstrations and examples, making it suitable for a broad audience, including secondary students, undergraduates, postgraduates, and technical researchers at the PhD level. He acknowledged the contributions of his co-authors and students, highlighting their potential and brilliance, and encouraged readers and institutions to derive value from the material.

