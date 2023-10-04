Tinubu’s appointment of Muri-Okunola as Principal Secretary well-deserved – UK firm

The United Kingdom based leadership development organisation, TEXEM UK has described the appointment of Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, the Principal Secretary to President Tinubu as well deserved.

According to a statement on TEXEM’s website signed by Caroline Lucas, Director, Special Projects, Muri- Okunola is an alumnus of TEXEM having participated in its programme.

The programme was titled “Developing Efficient and Effective Leaders for Success in an era of slow growth and low-performance,” and was held on June 19 to June 20, 2019.

Lucas said that in the ever-evolving landscape of Nigerian politics and public administration, it is with great pleasure and optimism that TEXEM congratulates Muri- Okunola.

“This is a remarkable testament to the unwavering commitment and exemplary service that Mr Muri-Okunola has consistently demonstrated throughout his illustrious career.

“Mr Muri-Okunola’s journey to this prestigious position has been one marked by dedication, competence, and a deep-rooted commitment to public service.

“His educational background, which includes a first degree in law from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in International Business Law from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, laid the foundation for a career that would see him rise to the highest echelons of the public service,” she said.

Lucas said that one of the most impressive facets of Muri- Okunola’s career is his extensive experience, spanning over 25 years, in the fields of law and public administration.

She said his early career saw him as an Associate Solicitor at Adepetun, Caxton-Martins and Agbor, a testament to his legal prowess.

However, Lucas asserted that it was in the realm of public service that Muri- Okunola truly made his mark.

“Notably, Mr. Muri-Okunola served as the Personal Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State.

“This position placed him at the heart of governance and gave him firsthand experience in the complexities of public administration.

“His contributions during this period undoubtedly contributed to the successes achieved by the Lagos State government,” she said.

Lucas said that subsequently, Muri- Okunola went on to become the Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, where he further showcased his remarkable administrative skills.

She said his tenure was marked by a commitment to excellence and a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service, which plays a vital role in delivering essential services to the people of Lagos State.

“Now, as he steps into the role of Principal Confidential Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hakeem Muri- Okunola brings with him a wealth of experience and an astute understanding of the inner workings of government.

“His appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the belief that the best leaders are those who have honed their skills through years of dedicated service.

“Mr Muri-Okunola is not just a seasoned public administrator but also the first son of the respected late jurist, Justice Muritala Okunola,” Lucas said.

She said that he carries the legacy of his father’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, adding that Nigerians can expect that he will continue to uphold these values in his new role.

TEXEM’s founder, Dr Alim Abubakre also praised the appointment of Muri- Okunola by the president.

“At TEXEM UK, an organisation committed to developing efficient and effective leaders for success in an era of volatility and constant change, we take immense pride in acknowledging Hakeem Muri -Okunola’s achievements.

“His journey from our programme, “Developing Efficient and Effective Leaders for Success in an era of slow growth and low-performance,” held on June 19-20, 2019, is a testament to the impact of leadership development initiatives.

“Hakeem Muri -Okunola’s appointment as the Principal Confidential Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service,” Abubakre said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria