Tinubu Wishes Muslims Spiritual Fulfillment During Ramadan



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu wishes the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings as they begin the sacred month of Ramadan. In a statement he personally signed, the President said: ‘We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith.’

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity. Tinubu described it as a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate. He urged Muslims observing the fast to embrace the lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that this holy month embodies.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of using this period to strengthen bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in communities. He highlighted the special significance of the 2025 Ramadan, coinciding with a period o

f renewed hope and progress for the nation. He noted that his administration’s policies are beginning to yield positive results, as evidenced by the gradual stabilisation of the economy.

The President pointed out the improvement in the Gross Domestic Product for the last quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. He mentioned the decline in the prices of essential food items, which provides relief to Nigerians during Ramadan. Tinubu also noted the stabilisation of the exchange rate and declining fuel prices as positive indicators for the future.

As the wet season approaches, Tinubu stated that his government remains committed to boosting agricultural productivity. He outlined plans to enhance food production and ensure self-sufficiency through targeted support, mechanisation, and innovative farming initiatives. Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s resolve to build a resilient and prosperous nation.

During this sacred month, Tinubu called on all Nigerians to join hands in prayer and action for the c

ountry’s continued growth and development. He encouraged seeking Allah’s guidance and protection for the nation, with words and deeds reflecting a shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

Tinubu extended his wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan for a month filled with joy, peace, and spiritual renewal. He expressed hope that the blessings of the holy month would illuminate hearts and homes, helping individuals and the nation emerge stronger.