Tinubu to Attend Ghana President-Elect’s Inauguration



Abuja: President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of John Mahama, President-elect, on Jan. 7.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana from 2011 to 2017, was reelected in December 2024. He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo (2017-2025), Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

‘President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December. Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony. Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.