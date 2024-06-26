

President Bola Tinubu has expressed support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.

Mr Amaju Pinnick, two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), is seeking re-election into the Council.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Tuesday, that President Tinubu was in support of Nigeria’s bid to retain its seat in the Council.

Pinnick was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organisation in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria