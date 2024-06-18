Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future



President Bola Tinubu has congratulated fathers, including paternal figures, who have contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation with their sacrifices.

Tinubu also congratulated fathers for their forbearance, provision, protection and guidance of the young ones, to the noble and true path.

The President made the remarks in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on the occasion of Father’s Day marked every June 16.

‘The President states that Father’s Day is significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased and paternal figures.

‘President Tinubu affirms that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future,’ he said.

He added that society was also better off when fathers bequeathed to children pristine values that money or material comfort could not provide, but only by personal example of

discipline, integrity, service, respect, love and allegiance to the nation.

‘The President salutes all fathers, the sung and the unsung, who brave the toil of the day and the soreness of the night to provide for their families, describing them as true heroes.

‘President Tinubu urges fathers to stay true to their bounden commitment of positively shaping the destinies of those to whom the future belongs.

‘The President wishes Nigerians happy Father’s Day,’ Ngalele said in the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Father’s Day has its origins in the middle ages, and official roots in West Virginia, the United States, where an event was held in 1908 to celebrate 362 men who died in an explosion at a coal mining company.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria