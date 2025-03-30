

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu on Saturday emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral relations and explore economic opportunities between Nigeria and Saint Kitts and Nevis. He conveyed this message while receiving the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Michael Drew, who paid him a courtesy visit at the State House in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to deepen ties between Africa, specifically Nigeria, and the Caribbean nation. He described Drew’s visit as a chance to explore economic prospects that could benefit both countries. “This visit provides an opportunity for us to examine and leverage all available economic opportunities so that we can achieve more together,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Drew mentioned that his country was seeking to establish greater ties between the Caribbean and their African counterparts, referring to Africa as the “motherland.” He stated, “I came to inspire our people here to come to the Caribbean

to invest so that we can work together, closer as two regions. But really, we are all connected by blood.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted his country’s focus on agriculture and food security. He noted that they have reached out to several firms in Nigeria to consider investing in Saint Kitts and Nevis or the broader Caribbean. Additionally, he mentioned interests in energy, logistics and transport, trade, education, and other sectors.