Tinubu Rejects Call to Withdraw Tax Reform Bills Amid Legislative Process.



ABUJA: Proposed tax reform bills at the National Assembly will not be withdrawn, says President Bola Tinubu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday called for the bills’ withdrawal for further consultations. The President, in a statement on Friday by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, however, urged that the legislative process be allowed to take its course.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu stated that the legislative process, which had already begun, provided an opportunity for inputs and necessary changes without withdrawing the bills from the National Assembly. He welcomed further consultations and engagement with key stakeholders to address any reservations about the bills while the National Assembly considered them for passage.

The statement read: ‘When President Tinubu set up the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform in August 2023, he had only one objective. This is to reposition the econom

y for better productivity and efficiency and make the operating environment for investment and businesses more conducive. This objective remains more critical even today than ever before.’ The committee worked for over a year and received inputs from various segments of society across the geopolitical zones. Inputs were received from trade associations, professional bodies, various MDAs, governors, traders, students, business owners and the organised private sector.

The tax reform bills that emerged were distilled from the extensive work of the Presidential Committee. The tax bills before the National Assembly aim to streamline Nigeria’s tax administration processes, completely overhaul the nation’s tax operations, and align them with global best practices,’ the statement read in part.

The tax reform bills include the Nigeria Tax Bill, which seeks to eliminate multiple taxation and make Nigeria’s economy more competitive by simplifying tax obligations for businesses and individuals nationwide. NAN also repo

rts that the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB) proposes new rules governing the administration of all taxes in the country. Its objective is to harmonise tax administrative processes across federal, state and local jurisdictions to ease taxpayers’ compliance and enhance the revenue for all tiers of government.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) seeks to re-establish the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to better reflect its mandate as the revenue agency for the entire federation, not just the Federal Government. The Joint Revenue Board Establishment proposes creating a Joint Revenue Board to replace the Joint Tax Board, covering federal and all state tax authorities. The fourth bill will also establish the Office of Tax Ombudsman under the Joint Revenue Board, protecting taxpayers’ interests and facilitating dispute resolution.

The statement read: ‘The bills’ overarching objective is to effectively coordinate federal, state, and local tax authorities,

thereby eliminating the overlapping responsibilities, confusion, and inefficiency that have plagued tax administration in Nigeria for decades. Under existing laws, taxes like Company Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Petroleum Profits Tax, Tertiary Education Tax, Value-Added and other taxing provisions in numerous laws are administered separately, with individual legislative frameworks.’ The proposed reforms seek to consolidate these numerous taxes, integrating them and excise duties into a unified structure to reduce administrative fragmentation.

‘While there may be differences in approach or specific provisions of the new tax bills, what is not in contention is the need to review our tax laws and how we administer them to serve our overall national development agenda. President Tinubu will continue to respect and welcome the advice and recommendations of the National Economic Council, an essential constitutional organ of government on economic matters,’ the statement read.