Tinubu reiterates commitment to Nigerians welfare



President Bola Tinubu says the nation’s economy is on a gradual but steady path of recovery and assures citizens that his administration will do more to meet their needs.

At a meeting with traditional rulers in the country on Thursday in Abuja, the President said that the plight of citizens remained a concern and would receive more attention.

‘Yes, it is true that I asked for this job, and I approached some of you to support me. So, I have no excuse not to do the job with sincerity of purpose and honesty.

‘I have committed myself to it diligently, and I will never look backwards.

‘I have accepted the assets and the liabilities of my predecessor. How I will take Nigeria forward should be my concern, and that is my concern,’ he said.

He stated that the interventions to bring the government nearer to the people were already yielding results.

He added the results were the activation of the student loan programme, the consumer credit scheme, and the affirmation of fiscal autonomy for local government council

s.

He said the Ministry of Finance would continue to ensure that funds got to the grassroots for human and infrastructural development.

‘Today, the Bank of Agriculture is empty. We have to reactivate it. If they are not talking about flooding, they are talking of banditry. We have to start all over again. Yes, infrastructural decay is there.

‘The Lagos-Calabar coastal road is not being done without studies. It is an economic energiser.

‘From it, we can create infrastructure along the route to develop wind energy and generate power, and we can expand our irrigation network.

‘The economic viability of infrastructure had to be studied before we embarked on projects. How many dams are there on the corridors of Sokoto- Badagry?

‘From there, we can energise electricity. We can do irrigation and additional farms,’ said the President.

He said the project was situated on two million hectares of arable land, which would create opportunities for farmers on a small scale, and that the government would find capital

for them.

‘Nigeria is on the path of recovery. You have heard it from the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun. We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done.

‘Till today, I cannot forget the brand new 60 and 100 seater buses, down there in Lagos that were burnt down, and we are now complaining of transportation.

‘That is the problem. That is why I must say thank you for talking to the citizens,’ the President said.

He also said security was getting more attention and would be enhanced.

‘Security is getting better, but we cannot take our eyes off the camera because it takes one accident for things to flare up. We are managing it,” the President stated.

Tinubu urged the royal fathers to reach out to citizens on the genuine intentions of the government to deliver on its promises of Renewed Hope.

‘Now, we are sending money to the local governments. I addressed the governors today on that issue. I have been distributing fertiliser, rice, and other items

to support the recovery of citizens.

‘I assure you, Nigerians, we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. I can assure you, this economy will be revived, will survive, and prosper,’ Tinubu said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria