Tinubu reaffirms commitment to food security



President Bola Tinubu on Saturday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing food security concerns and reducing the cost of living in the country.

The president gave the reassurance at the public presentation of Chief Olusegun Osoba’s book titled: ‘My Life in the Public Eye’ held in Lagos.

A statement on the president speech at the event was made available to State House correspondent by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesperson of Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Nkwocha said the president represented by Shettima, noted that the decision to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported grains and other essential food items were short-term measures to address the rising food prices across the country.

‘We are taking steps to address food shortages by temporarily removing tariffs on imported grains and other food items,’ the president stated.

He noted that the measures were specifically aimed at tackling food shortages and improving affordability for consumers.

Tinubu also stressed that the action was

part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance living conditions of Nigerians.

While addressing short-term challenges, the president also reiterated the importance of long-term food self-sufficiency.

‘We will continue to drive local production and ensure that we produce what we eat and use locally,’ he added.

The president further emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s diversity and unity, calling it a vital lesson for the nation, particularly during challenging times.

‘As we work to overcome our current challenges, we must remember that unity and cooperation are essential,’ Tinubu said.

He urged Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to improve living conditions.

The president commended Chief Osoba, whom he referred to as ‘Aremo 1,’ for his significant contributions to Nigerian journalism and politics.

Specifically, the president extolled his contribution to nation building as a two-time governor of Ogun as well as his impor

tant involvement in the activities of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in restoring democracy to the country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria