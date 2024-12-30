Tinubu Lauds NNPCL for Reopening Warri Refinery, Boosting Nigeria’s Refining Capacity



LAGOS: President Bola Tinubu has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) for the successful reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). The president hailed this development as a significant milestone in 2024, emphasizing the restored confidence it brings to Nigerians regarding his administration’s commitment to enhancing the country’s refining capabilities.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu highlighted that the reactivation of the Warri Refinery comes shortly after NNPCL resumed operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery in November. He underscored his administration’s dedication to increasing local refining capacity and positioning Nigeria as a central hub for downstream industrial activities across Africa.





The Warri Refinery, now operating at 60 percent of its 125,000 barrels per day capacity, is part of a broader plan initiated under the All Progressives Congress-led government of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari’s administration had awarded contracts for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the nation’s four state-owned refineries. President Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPCL under Mele Kyari for its efforts in restoring Nigeria’s stature as a leading oil-producing nation.





Tinubu expressed his satisfaction with the progress, noting that the revitalization of the Warri Refinery symbolizes a promising end to the year, following previous accomplishments with the Port Harcourt facility. He reaffirmed his directive to NNPCL to ensure all four refineries are fully operational, thereby enhancing the nation’s energy security and efficiency.





The president called on NNPCL to expedite the repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery, which has a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. This effort, he emphasized, is crucial for consolidating Nigeria’s standing as a global energy provider. The Warri Refinery is set to focus on the production and storage of essential products, including Straight Run Kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil, and both heavy and light Naphtha.

