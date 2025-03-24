

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) to empower young Nigerians and nurture the next generation of leaders. Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, stated that the academy would focus on skills development, employment, leadership, and civil engagement.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the academy aims to achieve its goals through world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to equipping the youth to compete on the global stage, highlighting initiatives like the Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters, which will provide financial support, mentorship, and resources for young entrepreneurs.

President Tinubu announced the establishment of the National Youth Development Bank, which will ensure access to capital needed to transform ideas into thriving businesses. He pointed out Nigeria’s demog

raphic reality, with a median age of 17 years, and described the Nigerian Youth Academy as a bold response to this unique challenge and opportunity.

Over the next two years, the academy is expected to train and empower millions of young Nigerians, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to compete globally. Tinubu stated that this initiative is an investment in both the future of the youth and the nation.

Finance Minister Wale Edun highlighted that the academy would complement other transformative government initiatives, underscoring Tinubu’s commitment to young people. He affirmed the Ministry of Finance’s dedication to supporting programs like NIYA that create real value, promote service export, and reduce youth unemployment.

Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande added that the academy would train, connect, and empower the youth with skills necessary for entrepreneurship. He emphasized that NIYA is a free initiative for every Nigerian youth, reflecting the President’s de

termination to help them build their future and create opportunities.

The event’s highpoint was the presentation of N1 million start-up packs to six youths selected from each geopolitical zone.