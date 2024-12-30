Tinubu Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter



LAGOS: President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the United States following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Tinubu highlighted Carter’s lifelong commitment to global service and his impactful contributions beyond his presidency.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu acknowledged Carter’s role as a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and a global statesman who dedicated his post-presidential years to advancing peace, democracy, and addressing tropical diseases. Tinubu praised Carter’s enduring influence on global leadership, noting his efforts in combating diseases, mediating conflicts, and promoting democratic values as exemplary for leaders worldwide.





Tinubu also reflected on Carter’s enduring friendship with Nigeria, emphasizing the former president’s significant contributions through The Carter Center. Notably, Carter’s work in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria has left a lasting positive impact on the lives of many Nigerians.





In recalling the historical ties between Nigeria and the United States, Tinubu mentioned Carter’s visit to Nigeria in March 1978. This visit, he noted, was a pivotal moment in U.S.-Africa relations, establishing a foundation for a pragmatic partnership with Nigeria at its core.





Tinubu concluded by expressing hope that Carter’s legacy of integrity and humanity would continue to inspire future generations of leaders globally.

