Tinubu eulogises first female Professor of Yoruba, late Olutoye

President Bola Tinubu has eulogised the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, Prof. Omotayo Olutoye, for her important contributions to the Yoruba language, culture and tradition.

He said that her works and seminar interventions helped in deepening the knowledge and understanding of the Yoruba language.

A statement by Mr Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, disclosed that Olutoye died recently at 87.

She was the wife of retired Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Olutoye, the Alani of Idoani, in Ondo State and mother of renowned Surgeon and Paediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye.

She was also the Yeyeluwa of Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu expressed his sympathy and condolences to the husband of the deceased, the Olutoye family and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The President said: “Prof. Omotayo Olutoye who died recently at 87 made useful contributions to Nigeria and Yoruba race, and particularly to Yoruba language, culture and tradition.

“As the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, her works and interventions helped a great deal in spreading and deepening the knowledge and understanding of the Yoruba Language.

“Her works have kept the Yoruba language alive and flourishing. Prof. Omotayo Olutoye has etched her name in our memory and this will remain indelible.

“Importantly, a staunch member of the Anglican Communion, Prof. Olutoye also made invaluable contributions to Nigeria by gifting us the renowned Surgeon and Paediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye.”

As he offered his condolences, the president prayed for Nigeria to continue to be blessed with “many of the ilk of Prof. Olutoye” and for the deceased to find comfort in the bosom of the Lord.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria