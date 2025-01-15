Tinubu Emphasizes Global Collaboration for Sustainable Development



Abu Dhabi: President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured a global audience in the United Arab Emirates that Nigeria is ready to work with other nations to build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable world for all. Tinubu made these remarks while speaking on the topic, ‘From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future’, during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the President highlighted that no single nation could walk the road to sustainability alone. He stressed that the interconnectedness of the global community necessitates collective action, knowledge sharing, and mutual support. In a statement from his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the fight against climate change as not only an environmental necessity but also a global economic opportunity to reshape both the African continent and the global energy landscape.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, aligning N

igeria’s actionable programs with global expectations. He outlined a vision of sustainability anchored on three pillars: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development. He emphasized the importance of transitioning to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability, and fostering economic growth.

The President noted that Nigeria is advancing infrastructure for the widespread adoption of Compressed Natural Gas and electric vehicles, and tapping into solid minerals to support the green energy transition. He highlighted the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices aimed at enhancing food security while mitigating environmental impacts. This includes initiatives like the National Clean Cooking Policy, which promotes clean energy and socio-economic development in Africa.

Additionally, Tinubu mentioned collaborative efforts with local communities to address environmental challenges such as deforestation, desertification, coastal erosion, flooding, and pollution

, which threaten the livelihoods of millions. He called on partner countries to mobilize resources and embrace innovation and technology to tackle these issues.

Tinubu urged a focus on integrating sustainable practices in all economic sectors to promote a Green Economy in Africa, noting that such investments are capital intensive and require international support. He highlighted Nigeria’s pioneering role in Africa, being the first to fund green projects through Sovereign Green Bond proceeds, with the third issuance currently in progress.

He invited investors to join Nigeria in these efforts, assuring that his administration is committed to creating an enabling business environment. Tinubu concluded by emphasizing Nigeria’s potential in technological farming and the promising future for Artificial Intelligence in addressing environmental challenges.