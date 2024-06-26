

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Sir Keir Starmer the leader of the Labour Party, on the victory of his party in the United Kingdom general elections.

Starmer, emerged winner of the UK general elections and is set to become the next prime minister of the country.

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Conservative Prime Minister who has already conceded defeat, said he would step down as leader of the Conservative Party before tendering his resignation letter to the King.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement, said as a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, Tinubu noted the determination and courage demonstrated by Starmer throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

‘The President states that the party’s ability to reform, mobilise, and position itself for victory after 14 years clearly affirms the leadership qualities of Sir Starmer.

‘President Tinubu also congratulates the citizens and the government of the Uni

ted Kingdom, describing the Kingdom as an abiding model of democracy and Nigeria’s long-standing partner,’ said the statement.

The President said he looked forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK election to end 14 years of Conservative rule.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria