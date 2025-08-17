

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has congratulated all the winners of Saturday’s by-elections held in 16 constituencies across 12 states. This announcement was made through a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the President commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting elections that were mostly devoid of violence. The results declared by INEC showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victories in 12 constituencies, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won in two, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in one, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in one.





President Tinubu also extended his congratulations to the new APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, noting the significant victory achieved under his leadership. He praised the efforts of the APC governors and other leaders who contributed to the success of the by-elections.





In his remarks, President Tinubu acknowledged Chairman Yilwatda’s leadership abilities and emphasized the importance of selecting popular candidates and maintaining unity among party leaders. He expressed gratitude to APC supporters and the electorate for their trust in the party, reassuring them of the party’s commitment to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria under the “Renewed Hope” slogan.





Furthermore, President Tinubu applauded all political parties and candidates who participated in the elections, urging them to continue embracing sportsmanship and fairness, which are vital components of a sustainable democracy.

