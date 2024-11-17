

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu on Sunday conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The honour was bestowed to signify Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to its partnership with India.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu stated that the invitation extended to Prime Minister Modi aimed to rekindle and reclassify the existing relationship between Nigeria and India, emphasizing the importance of high-level engagement to enhance mutual benefits for both nations. He praised Modi for his strong commitment to democratic values and acknowledged his historical achievement of winning three consecutive elections in a complex society.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to Nigeria over the recent floods that affected several cities, including Maiduguri, in Borno State. He pledged India’s support by providing 20 tonnes of

relief materials to assist Nigeria in its ongoing humanitarian efforts. Modi highlighted the productive discussions held with President Tinubu, focusing on enhancing their strategic partnership.

Modi further stated that there is significant potential for the two countries to deepen ties in various sectors, including defence, energy, technology, trade, health, and education. This collaboration is expected to bring mutual benefits and further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and India.