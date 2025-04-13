

Abuja: President Bola Tinubu has announced an ambitious plan to complete and expand key road infrastructure projects throughout Nigeria, aiming to improve nationwide connectivity. Tinubu, represented by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, made this declaration during the inauguration of section two of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway project.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the road is seen as a vital link between the southern and northern regions of the country, and the government is committed to easing travel across Nigeria. Tinubu expressed his vision to revamp Nigeria’s roadways by completing and expanding critical infrastructure projects nationwide. He acknowledged that while some projects were initiated by past administrations, his government has made strides in refining partnerships, addressing funding issues, and setting new completion timelines.





In the past two years, several new road projects have been awarded, many of which have already been completed to enhance trade, productivity, and regional development. Tinubu emphasized that no region in Nigeria is being overlooked in the ongoing infrastructure upgrades under his leadership. He specifically mentioned that Kaduna State and Northern Nigeria have benefited significantly from major infrastructure improvements since his administration began.





The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway was highlighted as a landmark project and one of Nigeria’s most critical road networks. This road connects the Federal Capital Territory with about 12 states across the north-central, northwest, and northeast, supporting both economic and social development. Additionally, Tinubu approved an 11-kilometre extension to link the road to Aminu Kano International Airport and added 10 kilometres at the start of section one, between Kogi State and Abuja, for greater coverage. He also directed the installation of solar-powered lights throughout the road for safety and illumination.





Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended Tinubu’s dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s infrastructure, particularly in the road sector. Umahi disclosed that the 700-kilometre road would be completed using concrete-reinforced pavement within 14 months. The project spans 350 kilometres each way from Abuja, passing through Niger State to Kaduna, Zaria, and ending in Kano.





Umahi confirmed that Julius Berger had completed 480 kilometres of the Kano section, with 280 kilometres remaining. He mentioned that sections one and three, totalling 118 kilometres, had been awarded for N252 billion with a 30 per cent upfront payment to Infiouest. Section two, 82 kilometres each way (164 kilometres total), had been flagged off at a cost of N525 billion. The entire road project, nearing a trillion naira in total, is being executed by Infiouest, whom Umahi praised as reliable.





Umahi assured Nigerians of progress and stated that the ministry would return in 30 days to assess the ongoing work. He disclosed plans for zonal engagements across the six geopolitical zones to report on road and bridge achievements under the Tinubu administration.





Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development. Goronyo described Tinubu as a leader dedicated to every region of the country. He expressed gratitude for the President’s efforts, noting that his impact is felt nationwide. Goronyo praised Tinubu for projects in Illela, Sokoto, Lagos, and Badagry, highlighting them as part of major legacy superhighways. He characterized Tinubu as a performing President, bringing renewed hope and positive change to Nigerian lives, and encouraged communities to support the contractors, governors, and the president in building a prosperous and transformed Nigeria.

