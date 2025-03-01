

Lagos: The Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers has conferred President Bola Tinubu with the highest traditional title of ‘Otuekong,’ Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom. The President received the title at the State House, Abuja from Nteyin Solomon Etuk, President General of Okuibom Ibibio III. Gov. Umo Eno led a 104-member delegation to the State House for the conferment. The delegation included Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, his wife Ekaette, religious leaders, former ministers, and lawmakers. Also present were representatives from women and youth groups.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu expressed acceptance of the honours and reflected on his past connection with Akwa Ibom, recalling his time in Eket as an auditor at Mobil. He emphasized the importance of political leaders serving the nation over party loyalty to unlock the country’s potential. Tinubu attributed Akwa Ibom’s progress to its consistent vision and collective development goals. He also mentioned signing the 2025 budget and noted the diminishing economic uncertainty.





The President praised Gov. Eno for his leadership, recognizing his selflessness and vision in transforming the state. He encouraged other political leaders to emulate Eno’s example. Tinubu acknowledged the governor’s concerns about the deep-sea port and expressed support for a state visit. Additionally, Sen. Akpabio highlighted Eno’s efforts in promoting unity and assured the President of Akwa Ibom’s support in national advancement.





Gov. Eno shared his achievements with President Tinubu, emphasizing the state’s willingness to partner with the federal government on infrastructure projects like the Ibom Deep Sea Port and addressing ecological challenges. He also conveyed gratitude to President Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for their support after the loss of his wife.

