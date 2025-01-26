Tinubu Arrives Dar es Salaam for Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit



Dar es Salaam: President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, which starts on January 27.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Tinubu landed at 10:20 p.m. local time (8:20 p.m. Nigerian time) and was welcomed by Tanzania’s Foreign Minister, Amb. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, along with the Charg© d’ Affaires of the Nigeria High Commission to Tanzania, Amb. Salisu Suleiman. The summit, spanning two days, is jointly hosted by the government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group, and the World Bank Group.





On the first day of the summit, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, are set to present their national energy strategies, or compacts, which detail their plans for achieving universal energy access within the next five years. The second day will witness heads of state endorsing the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, which aims to outline a unified roadmap for Africa’s advancement toward the Mission 300 objectives.





President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national statement, reaffirming Nigeria’s dedication to ensuring universal energy access and emphasizing its leadership in the African energy sector. He will also discuss Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and strategies for driving integrated energy delivery across the continent.





Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip are Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Power Mr. Olu Verheijen, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, and other senior government officials.

