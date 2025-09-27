

New york: President Bola Tinubu has made a strong appeal for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide. Tinubu’s call to action was delivered through Nigeria’s statement at a high-level meeting marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the President emphasized the shared responsibility and collective resolve needed to eradicate these dangerous weapons.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu highlighted that the total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only absolute guarantee against their use or threat. He underscored the catastrophic humanitarian consequences that could result from either the intentional use or unintentional explosion of nuclear weapons, urging Nuclear Weapons States to consider the impact on human health, the environment, and vital economic resources.





The Nigerian leader expressed concern over the resistance and lack of political will among Nuclear-Weapon States to eliminate their arsenals. He urged these states to implement all agreed measures to achieve complete nuclear disarmament. Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a nuclear weapons-free world and called on all states to work diligently towards this goal, emphasizing the importance of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its three pillars: disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.





Tinubu commended countries that have ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), urging others to do so without delay. He highlighted Nigeria’s active contribution to the negotiation process and its early signing of the treaty, which he described as a significant step towards a world free of nuclear weapons. The President also called for an end to the testing, development, and modernization of nuclear weapons by Nuclear-Weapon States, stressing the existential threat they pose to humanity.





He mentioned the Pelindaba Treaty, which designates Africa as a nuclear-weapons-free zone and prohibits the stationing and testing of nuclear explosive devices on the continent. Tinubu encouraged other regions to emulate Africa’s commitment to being free of nuclear weapons. He underscored the importance of the peaceful use of nuclear energy, noting that Nigeria and other developing countries have embraced nuclear technology to achieve their development goals.





Tinubu concluded by reminding states of their obligation to comply with existing frameworks to uphold global nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation norms. He emphasized the significant benefits of nuclear disarmament and called on Member States to demonstrate sincerity and commitment to the goal of total elimination of nuclear weapons.

