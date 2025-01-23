Tinubu Administration Allocates Over N300 Billion for FCT Satellite Towns Development: Wike



Abuja: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has allocated more than N300 billion towards the development of satellite towns within the FCT. Wike made this announcement on Wednesday during the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated nine-kilometre Paikon Kore – Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada, a part of the Gwagwalada Area Council.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the funds were spent between January 2024 and January 2025, highlighting the significance President Tinubu places on the development of these satellite towns. Wike emphasized that Tinubu is committed not only to the growth of Abuja city but also to its surrounding towns. Out of the total expenditure, more than N50 billion was allocated to the Gwagwalada Area Council alone, with N8.5 billion dedicated to the Paikon Kore – Ibwa Road rehabilitation.





Wike also announced that N22 billion has been earmarked for the construction of the Aguma Palace – Market – Radio Nigeria Road, set to be inaugurated in May 2025. Additionally, the FCT Administration invested N16.5 billion in the rehabilitation and upgrading of five secondary schools in Gwagwalada, namely the School for the Gifted, Government Secondary School (GSS) Gwagwalada, GSS Anagada, Government Science Secondary School Tungan Maji, and GSS Giri.





The minister highlighted that the investments in Gwagwalada are part of a broader commitment to improve satellite towns, with more than N300 billion spent across six area councils in just one year. He urged residents to recognize these efforts as evidence against claims that the government is only focusing on urban development.





Wike explained that the Paikon Kore – Ibwa Road was rehabilitated following a request by the residents, with ongoing construction on the Aguma Palace – Market – Radio Nigerian Road. He assured residents of more projects, including the construction of the Ibwa bridge, as requested by the Vice Chairman, Mr. Saidu Zuba.





Zuba praised Wike’s contributions to rural infrastructure, noting improvements in the area’s security due to these investments. He appealed for the Ibwa bridge’s construction to prevent student casualties during flooding.





The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, encouraged communities to protect the new road, use it responsibly, and collaborate for future developments. The Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, Mr. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, explained that the road project was awarded to Setraco Nigeria Ltd in January 2024, aiming to boost business and connect communities towards sustainable rural development.

