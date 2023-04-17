Tigers overcome Afrocat Lions in an impressive encounter in MTC NNPL

Round five of the 2023 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League saw exciting encounters at the Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek as well as fixtures that were played at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region.

The match of the day saw Tigers outclassing their opponents Afrocat Lions in a tightly contested fixture.

After round one matches, Tigers were fourth on the log level with four points, while Mighty Gunners, Namibian Navy, and Otjozondjupa were in first, second and third respectively.

Walvis Bay-based Eleven Arrows also had four points but were fifth on the log standing.

On Saturday, at the Patrick Iyambo Police College, the Katutura-based outfit Tigers picked up points in their early kick-off match against Pioneers Park-based Wanderers whom they overcame with a 47-45 win.

In their second encounter of the day, Tigers faced Afrocat Lions who are sixth on the log standing of a 12-team league. Afrocat Lions have two points.

The closely fought match saw the two teams exchanging scores throughout the four quarters of the games but Tigers emerged victorious at the end with a 41-39 score. The win meant Tigers collected four points from their two-weekend fixtures.

In an interview with Nampa after the match Tigers’ coach Lloyd Makunde said they started the match very badly, but as it progressed, they picked up their performance which won them the game.

“This is a completely new team that we are rebuilding, but we have set ourselves a goal of finishing in the top three. The competition is very tough, and we have stronger teams like the correctional and army teams who are playing well and have the arsenal to run away with the championship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Afrocat Lions coach Dimitri Bittler, told this agency that the game was very tight but the clinical aspect was missing from his team.

“We lost the game by two goals and this shows how good the team is. Technically there are small things we need to work on if we want to continue firing on all cylinders this season,” Bittler said.

Other matches also played on Saturday, saw Namibia Correctional Service winning Afrocat Lions 38-30 while in Walvis Bay, Navy overcame Eleven Arrow 53-32.

