Throne Day: The Kingdom of Morocco reiterates its full solidarity with Burkina Faso (ambassador)



Ouagadougou: Morocco’s ambassador to Burkina Faso Youssef Slaoui reiterated Tuesday, in Ouagadougou, during the celebration of the Throne Day, “the complete solidarity (of his country) with Burkina Faso in its tireless efforts to fight against the scourge of terrorism >>.

“I would like to take the opportunity offered to me to reiterate the constant position of the Kingdom and its full solidarity with Burkina Faso in its tireless efforts to fight against the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing that the Country of Integrity Men will always find in Morocco a partner who is resolutely committed to promoting and supporting its initiatives for stability and development>>, said this Tuesday in Ouagadougou, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Burkina Youssef Slaoui.

Mr. Slaoui was speaking on the occasion of the commemoration by the Moroccan people of the Throne Day which marks this year, the 25th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne of h

is glorious ancestors.

He indicated that bilateral relations between Morocco and Burkina are in good shape in view of the ‘ever-increasing number of exchanges of official visits by senior officials’.

He cited the official visit to Morocco by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, on June 21.

The visit focused on accelerating the implementation of legal instruments and commitments made reciprocally during the 4th session of the Joint Commission, on June 9, 2023, in Dakhla.

Likewise, Morocco welcomed several Burkinabè delegations like the working visit of the Vice-President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly in November 2023 at the head of three Parliamentary Commissions and that of the Minister of State, Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs, from July 24 to 26 this month, which was crowned by the signing of the Cooperation Agreement in the Military Field, recalled the Ambassador.

The Moroccan diplomat also mentioned the dep

loyment of several Moroccan delegations in Burkina Faso such as the joint mission of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) and the Office of Professional Training and Labor Promotion (OFPPT), last February, thus reflecting the particular interest shown by the two countries in Vocational Training as a lever for economic competitiveness and professional integration of youth.

He also noted the work of the meeting of the Morocco-Burkina Faso Inter-State Committee, responsible for the examination and final selection of the files of Burkinabè candidates for Moroccan scholarships numbering 200 for the academic year 2024 /2025, divided between university and professional training.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI ascended the throne of his ancestors on July 23, 1999 upon the death of his father the late Hassan II. His official enthronement took place on July 30, 1999 at the royal palace in Rabat.

Over the past 25 years, Youssef Slaoui explained that “Morocco has continued with serenity and confidenc

e its development process under the Reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.”

, he continued.

According to Mr. Slaoui, “during this quarter of a century, Morocco has strengthened its efforts to modernize its economy as well as the conduct of bold reforms in all socio-economic areas.”

The commemoration took place in the presence of several Burkinabè personalities including the Minister of State, Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs, Brigadier General Kassoum Coulibaly and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and of Burkinabè Abroad, responsible for regional cooperation.

Minister Kabré rejoiced that in a few years, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, succeeded in “structurally transforming his country, modernizing it and better raising it to an exceptional level of development which commands the admiration of all>>.

Source: Burkina Information Agency