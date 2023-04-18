Three suspected robbers lynched at Moseaso

Three suspected armed robbers were on Sunday burnt to death at Moseaso, a community in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased were only identified as?Ike, 24, Abass, 25?and Abeiku, 26.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that on the16th of April 2023, five armed men allegedly attacked a gold buying shop, and in the process?shot and killed one?Frank Arthur, the attendant at the shop.

The incident angered?residents of the town, who conducted investigations leading to the identification and arrested three of the?suspects, while the other two managed to escape.

They then lynched them and subsequently set them ablaze.

The charred bodies of the suspects and that of Mr Arthur the victim, have since been deposited at the?Father Thomas Allan Rooney Memorial hospital morgue?at Asankrangwa for preservation and autopsy.

The Police in Asankrangwa have commenced investigations into the matter.

Source: Ghana News Agency