Three suspected robbers lynched at Moseaso

Posted on by admin

Three suspected armed robbers were on Sunday burnt to death at Moseaso, a community in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased were only identified as?Ike, 24, Abass, 25?and Abeiku, 26.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that on the16th of April 2023, five armed men allegedly attacked a gold buying shop, and in the process?shot and killed one?Frank Arthur, the attendant at the shop.

The incident angered?residents of the town, who conducted investigations leading to the identification and arrested three of the?suspects, while the other two managed to escape.

They then lynched them and subsequently set them ablaze.

The charred bodies of the suspects and that of Mr Arthur the victim, have since been deposited at the?Father Thomas Allan Rooney Memorial hospital morgue?at Asankrangwa for preservation and autopsy.

The Police in Asankrangwa have commenced investigations into the matter.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Related Posts

UN: Well-Armed M23 Rebels Resurgent in DRC

The top U.N. official for the Democratic Republic of the Congo said Wednesday that the resurgent M23 rebel group in the country’s east is well-armed and equipped, posing a growing threat to civilians.“During the most recent hostilities, the M23 has con…

Hanergy lance une campagne RSE afin d’apporter un éclairage solaire accessible en Afrique

« Humbrella », le film fin à énergie solaire de la société, contribuera à développer l’accès à une électricité propre et gratuite BEIJING, 30 avril 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Hanergy, une entreprise multinationale pionnière dans le domaine des énergies renouvelables, a annoncé ce jour le lancement de son projet « Lighting Africa », dans le cadre duquel l’entreprise fera don à l’Afrique de […]