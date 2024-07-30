The Russian-Burkinabe association ‘African Initiative’ creates a football school in Ouagadougou



Ouagadougou: The Russian-Burkinabe association ‘African Initiative’ laid the first stone yesterday Saturday for the transformation of the Saaba Football Club academy into a training center, in order to promote football Burkinabè internationally.

The launching ceremony of the 3rd edition of the ‘football awakening holiday camp’ of the Saaba Football Club academy took place on Saturday July 27, 2024.

This ceremony was entirely financed by the Russian-Burkinabe association African Initiative, which took the opportunity to announce an important decision.

According to Alexandre Sansan Konkov of African Initiative, the Saaba Football Club academy is now a training center.

According to him, the creation of this club offers a springboard for the residents of the academy, future Burkinabè professionals of the king sport.

‘By creating this club, African Initiative hopes that talents will be born and will promote Burkinabè football internationally,’ added Mr. Konkov.

Alexandre Sansan Konkov thanked the supervisors

, parents and also the children for the trust placed in African Initiative.

‘If today we are on this ground, it is thanks to Alexandre who sees very far. He thinks that in a few years, we will be able to find nuggets here to send them to Russia and elsewhere,’ suggested Ayo Soumaïla, president of the Russian-Burkinabe African Initiative association.

Around 130 children in the junior and junior categories take part in this football holiday camp.

Academy officials welcomed this emerging partnership with the Russian-Burkinavian association African Initiative.

‘We thank our Russian friends who offered us a large batch of sports equipment and equipment,’ explained Jacques Kontogom, representative of the Saaba Football Club academy.

To mark the foundations of this football school, African Initiative is starting with two large mobile football posts, 60 bibs, 30 cups, 30 cones, 20 balls, 120 t-shirts and a medicine box. African Initiative fully funded this activity.

Source: Burkina Information Agency