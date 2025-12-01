The Mullings Group Companies Establishes Expanded Presence in Israel

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mullings Group Companies (TMG), a global leader in talent access, media, and advisory for the medtech industry, announced today the establishment of an enhanced presence in Israel. This move reinforces TMG’s commitment to supporting the country’s thriving medtech ecosystem and connecting Israeli innovation to global markets.

TMG has been active in Israel for more than two decades, partnering with Israeli-based companies and helping Israeli-founded organizations expand into the U.S. market. Additionally, our intention to continue creating an awareness into the U.S. market as well as worldwide markets as to the excellence of technology coming out of Israel has been furthered by the founding of the U.S./Israel Medtech Delegation, of which TMG is a founding member.

Leading this initiative with TMG is Ido Hadari, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in Israel’s healthcare & medtech sector. This presence will deepen the relationships and provide in-country support on a daily basis for emerging and established medtech companies visiting existing and future clients and attending key industry events.

“For more than two decades, TMG has been committed to building bridges between Israeli companies and the U.S. market. Our goal is to accelerate the speed and scale at which these technologies reach commercial success and patients worldwide. With a trusted partner in Israel, Ido, and a proven track record, we are confident this expansion will create even greater opportunities for companies to succeed globally,” said Joe Mullings, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies.

“When an Israeli CEO is confident that their U.S. team is built from the very best, they gain the freedom to keep their center of gravity, and their home, in Israel. TMG’s expanded entrance into Israel marks a powerful moment for the industry. I’m proud to be part of it, and grateful to Joe Mullings for his trust, partnership, and bold vision for what Israeli medtech can achieve next,” said Ido Hadari.

Ido continued, “Israeli medtech and digital health founders have earned their place among the world’s most innovative and driven leaders. When a startup evolves, the stakes rise. Sharp, experienced leadership becomes the difference between breaking through and falling behind. The right leaders accelerate success; the wrong ones can cost years. That’s where TMG steps in. TMG empowers medical device and digital health companies to scale in the US by bringing them the most important asset: top-tier executives and senior leadership teams who can launch, run, and expand U.S. operations.”

TMG’s increased footprint in Israel will kick off with Joe, Ido, and Tori Gould in attendance at the annual ICI Meeting happening December 7-9, 2025 and the U.S./Israel Medtech Delegation immediately following. These engagements underscore TMG’s ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing medtech innovation worldwide.

About Ido Hadari–

Ido Hadari is a senior healthcare and medtech executive with a comprehensive end-to-end perspective that spans VCs, hospitals, government, and community health providers – both in Israel and internationally. His network across the industry is broad, trusted, and long-standing.

Ido began his career as Director of Communications & Marketing at a general hospital and was soon promoted to serve as Chief Communications Advisor to the Israeli Minister of Health and Spokesperson for the Ministry.

In 2003, he began an 18-year tenure as Chief Communications & Government Affairs Officer at Maccabi Healthcare Services, one of the world’s largest health providers and insurers.

In 2015, he was additionally commissioned as a senior consultant to UNICEF Headquarters in Ukraine. In 2018, he joined a venture capital fund as a Venture Partner, focusing on mid- to late-stage medical devices and digital health. In 2021, he was appointed Chief Business Development Officer at The Maccabi Group.

Ido lectures in Israel and abroad on digital transformation, business development, health economics, innovation, and patient behavior. He holds an M.A. in Communications from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.B.A. from the University of Haifa.

About The Mullings Group Companies –

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go “all in” on technology and medical devices because people were not only living longer but wanting to live healthier and we know tech would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 9,000 searches in the medtech / healthtech / life sciences industry with over 900 companies globally. Our search team has a combined tenure of over 100+ years with TMG — a rare indicator of success, commitment, and consistency.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients stories at scale to support Attention & Awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 9-time Award-Winning media and production company, Dragonfly, has created content for some of the most successful medtech organizations in the world.

Who brings your message to market matters and so does their reach. We have established ourselves as the “voice of the industry” in developing companies and careers. With over 200,000+ sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

TMG is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL with offices in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Israel and APAC. As we continue to expand our search practices nationally and internationally, we continue to grow in medtech / life sciences and emerging high-tech industries.

