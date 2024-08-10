The lives of Malian soldiers are ‘invaluable’ in the face of development aid, Minister Diop to Sweden



Ouagadougou: The head of Malian diplomacy, Abdoulaye Diop, retorted to Sweden on Friday that the lives of Malian soldiers have inestimable value, well beyond the development aid that Stockholm has just provided. suspend, in support of Ukraine, which has become a pariah for Bamako.

‘The government wishes to recall that the lives of its valiant soldiers and the security of the nation have inestimable value, well beyond any development aid,’ Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop wrote in a statement on Friday. press release announcing the dismissal of the Swedish ambassador, Kristina Khnel, from Bamako within 72 hours.

On Thursday, Swedish Foreign Minister Johan Forssell announced the suspension of development aid, believing that the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine, decided by Bamako, is support for Russia in the war against kyiv .

But for Mali, it is about distancing itself from a country which openly supported terrorists during deadly attacks at the end of July against its army on its territ

ory.

For the head of Malian diplomacy, Minister Forssell, who “is desperately trying to exonerate the Ukrainian authorities, supporters of international terrorism, is incapable of having the slightest compassion for Mali and the victims of this Ukrainian aggression.”

He considers Mr. Forssell’s statement as ‘another provocation’, after ‘Sweden’s brutal decisions to end its bilateral cooperation and close its embassy in Bamako, respectively on December 21, 2023 and June 20, 2024’ .

‘The government reiterates its determination to defend the sovereignty and interests of Mali, despite external pressure and diplomatic maneuvers, like those of the Swedish minister,’ added Abdoulaye Diop.

Mr. Diop rejected the condescending attitude of certain Western countries towards Mali’s sovereign decisions aimed at fighting terrorism, in particular the choice to strengthen the partnership with the Russian Federation

Source: Burkina Information Agency