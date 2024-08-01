The death of the former RSP commander and the entry of Burkina into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games covered by the newspapers



Ouagadougou: Today’s publications echo the death of the former RSP commander, Colonel-Major Boureima Kiéré and the entry into play of Burkinabè judoka, Carmel Koné at the Olympic Games ( Olympic Games) Paris 2024.

‘Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the Burkinabé enter the competition today’, displays on its front page the private Bobolais daily, L’Express du Faso.

According to the newspaper, Carmel Koné fights his first fight in the under 90 kg category in Judo this morning at 8 a.m. UT

The colleague adds that in these Olympics, 8 Burkinabè athletes will compete in 5 very distinct disciplines, namely judo, swimming, cycling, athletics and taekwondo.

In what is in full swing in Paris, the private daily Le Pays indicates that Burkina Faso’s hopes rest on triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango.

From another perspective, the dailies also discussed the death of the former commander of the Presidential Security Regiment (RSP), Colonel-Major Boureima Kiéré.

According to the dean of Burkinabé private dailies, L’Observateur

Paalga, retired Colonel Major Boureima Kiéré died on Tuesday July 30, 2024 in Ouagadougou.

For the newspaper, ‘Colonel Major Kiéré is considered a loyal collaborator of President Compaoré’ since the days of the popular front and made his career within the RSP.

The Country informs that the deceased received a five-year suspended prison sentence as part of the failed coup d’état of September 16, 2015.

Source: Burkina Information Agency