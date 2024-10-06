The CHR of Tenkodogo wants to better publicize its healthcare offerings



The Tenkodogo Regional Hospital Center (CHR) organized, from October 3 to 5, 2024, for the third time, open days under the theme “Quality healthcare provision, roles and place of the health worker”, in order to celebrate its “Etalon Santé 2023” trophy and to make its healthcare offerings known to the population and its partners.

These open days were chaired by the President of the Constitutional Council, Maître Barthélémy Kéré, in the presence of Lucien Robert Jean Claude Kargougou, Minister of Health, with Hadjia Mamounata Velgueda as patron and Adama Luc Sorgho, Minister of Infrastructure, as co-sponsor.

With a staff of 555 agents, the Tenkodogo Regional Hospital Center is one of the best equipped CHR, having all the specialists capable of treating various pathologies and offering quality services.

For three days, workers, the population and partners participated in various activities, including a sanitation day and the launch of the mobile clinic activities which aims to reduce accessibility barriers.

We also had a day of tribute and recognition to the agents, the decoration of health personnel and the final of the General Director’s Cup, played this afternoon on the CHR esplanade, and won by the medicine and medical specialties team.

Ounanlini Thoimbiano, Director General of the CHR, said he was very satisfied with the enthusiasm that characterized this third edition.

The godmother, also very satisfied, handed over an envelope of five million CFA francs to support the hemodialysis center.

Thank you Barthélémy Kéré for visiting the premises and especially for noting the effectiveness of the mobile clinic.

“These are not just words, it is really concrete. The Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, thought of this system for all regions of Burkina. I thank the Minister of Health for this initiative,” he added before concluding: “It is a mobile clinic, instead of you coming to the clinic, it comes to you.”

Source: Burkina Information Agency