The Catholic Church asks for forgiveness for its mistakes during slavery and colonialism



The Catholic Church asked for forgiveness Tuesday, during the opening of the synod on the future of the Church, for its errors during slavery and colonialism. Through the voice of Cardinal Michael Czerny, Pope Francis acknowledged the complicity of the Catholic Church in systems that contributed to slavery and colonialism.

This act of repentance, along with six other requests for forgiveness, marks a historic moment in the Church’s reflection on its past responsibilities.

Cardinal Czerny recalled that the institution had ‘failed to recognize the dignity of every human person,’ by condoning enslavement and exploitation, particularly of indigenous peoples.

This recognition is part of a process of truth and reconciliation, as the synod continues until October 27, with the aim of guiding the Church toward a more inclusive future, conscious of its historical legacy.

By recognizing these errors, the Catholic Church is beginning a major turning point in its approach to the social and cultural realities that hav

e surrounded it.

Source: Burkina Information Agency