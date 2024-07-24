The Attorney General announces the opening of an investigation after the dissemination of a ‘Fake’ press release



Ouagadougou: The Prosecutor General at the Court of Appeal of Ouagadougou, Laurent Poda, announced the opening of an investigation to identify and apprehend the authors of a ‘Fake’ press release. The said text made it appear that the TGI of Ouagadougou had initiated an investigation into alleged facts of approval by LIKE/J’AIME (Facebook) of defamatory content against the Head of State.

‘ON July 20, 2024, I was seized of a press release allegedly attributed to the ‘Prosecution at the High Court of Ouagadougou and published on the social network Facebook worded as follows: ‘On July 15, 2024, the Prosecutor’s Office near the Ouagadougou High Court seized the Central Brigade for the Fight against Cyber ??Crime (BCLCCC) for the purpose of initiating an investigation into alleged facts of approval by LIKE/J’AIME (Facebook) of defamatory content against of the Head of State through the use of computer means.

While welcoming the daily actions of pros

ecutors and judicial police officers under my jurisdiction in the fight against Cyber ??crime, I would like to inform public opinion that the said press release is a ‘FAKE’.

The facts of defamatory and offensive publication against the head of state are still at the stage of the Police investigation.

I call on our fellow citizens to stick, regarding information from the justice sector, to the publications of the official website of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Responsible for Relations with Institutions.

I also invite the perpetrators of such acts to be ready to answer for any consequences that their activities may have caused.

Already, the Prosecutor’s Office at the Ouaga High Court has been instructed to open an investigation with a view to identifying and apprehending the authors of this alleged press release.

