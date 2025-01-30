Telecom Tariff Hike Spurs Nationwide Rally by NLC



Abuja: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced its intention to organize a nationwide mass rally on February 4 in response to the 50 percent increase in telecom service tariffs implemented by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). This decision was communicated by Mr. Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, through a communique released at the conclusion of the Congress’s National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the NAC-in-session has completely dismissed the 50 percent telecom tariff hike, deeming it excessively burdensome for the citizens. Mr. Ajaero stated that the NLC will proceed with a nationwide mass rally on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, to demonstrate collective opposition to this arbitrary tariff increase. The rally aims to highlight the risks associated with imposing such an unfair increase on a population struggling to make ends meet with a minimum wage of N70,000, amidst rising costs of petrol, food, electricity tariffs, and general inflation.





The NLC has instructed all its affiliates and state councils to initiate full mobilization efforts in preparation for the February 4 protest rally. Civil society allies willing to participate are also encouraged to join the preparations. The Congress urges all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to unite in solidarity against this unjust policy.





Mr. Ajaero further stated that the NAC-in-session demands the immediate suspension of the 50 percent tariff hike. He called on the Federal Government, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with key stakeholders to reassess the proposed tariff adjustment. The review should consider the economic realities facing Nigerians.





Should these demands go unheeded, the Nigeria Labour Congress is prepared to escalate its actions, including the potential for a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services. Additional mass actions may involve a nationwide withdrawal of services to counter policies that worsen poverty and inequality. Mr. Ajaero emphasized that the NLC remains dedicated to defending the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic policies and will persist in its efforts against measures that undermine the welfare and dignity of the people.

