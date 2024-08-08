Team Nigeria’s 4x100m relay teams run season best records

Posted on by admin


Team Nigeria’s 4×100 metres relay teams on Thursday in Paris recorded season best times in their respective races but still failed to advance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both teams failed to qualify for the next round in their events in the opening round at the Stade de France.

Running from lane 4 in round 1 heat 2, the women’s team finished sixth after a time of 42.70 seconds for a season best.

Great Britain, France and Jamaica won the heat in the respective order of first, second and third.

NAN reports that the men’s team on its part finished seventh in lane 2 of round 1’s heat 1 with a time of 38.20 secs.

U.S, South Africa and Great Britain won the heat in the order of first, second and third respectively.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria

Related Posts

Gov. Alia seeks increased military presence in Benue

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has called for the deployment of more troops and more army Forward Operating Bases in some parts of Benue to address the security challenges bedeviling the state.Alia made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief…