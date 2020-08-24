TCL Brings Newest Intelligent Processor to IFA 2020 with Theme of #SwitchOnPossibility

Come experience TCL’s AIxIoT lifestyle with intelligent advancement, impressive overview of smart connected home devices and highly anticipated sponsorship announcements

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company who has launched assorted QLED TVs in 2020 with a mission to make life Intelligent with innovative technology, will arrive at IFA 2020 Global Press Conference (GPC) with the newest intelligent audiovisual processor among a full range of smart home appliances and highly anticipated sponsorships under a theme of “Switch on Possibility”.

Already a fast-growing consumer electronics brands thanks to its advanced TV solutions, awarded soundbars, smart MDA products and preferred mobile devices driven by the on-going AIxIoT strategy, TCL continues to improve and push the boundary of its display and audio technology to offer users supreme entertainment experience in a more connected and engaging way. TCL will raise the bar once again and unveil an intelligent audiovisual processor at IFA 2020 Global Press Conference on 3 September 2020 where media and industrial attention will be drawn.

“At IFA 2020, we will witness the power of intelligent technology as a tool to unite, educate and share during challenging times. The industry has grown and adapted together with consumers as we discover new and innovative ways to stay connected. Moving forward we are committed to providing the best smart products and services to global users,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

TCL’s IFA2020 announcements will take place at Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin and be livestreamed at https://www.tcl.com/ exhibition/ifa2020.html

TCL IFA 2020 Global Press Conference:

Date: 3 September 2020

Time: 1:00pm – 1:45pm (CEST)

Live at: Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin or https://www.tcl.com/ exhibition/ifa2020.html

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

