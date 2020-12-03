Taconic Biosciences Expands Innovative ExpressMODEL® Portfolio

New Random Integration Transgenic Animal Model Generation Solution Available

RENSSELAER, New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the launch of the new ExpressMODEL®: Random Integration Transgenic (RITg) service, which reduces animal model generation costs and timeline.

Many gene editing technologies are used to generate animal models for drug discovery, each with unique considerations but with the shared goal of creating specific genetic profiles. The technique used to generate RITg models produces an initial litter where the individual founder animals may or may not carry and/or express the intended genetic feature. Traditionally, each animal must be bred for several generations to determine which one(s) produce the desired outcome. This process adds considerable time and money to a project. In an industry compelled to reduce the timeline and cost of bringing new therapeutics to the world, ExpressMODEL®: RITg alleviates this burden.

Instead of breeding each founder animal and characterizing its offspring, ExpressMODEL®: RITg analyzes transgene expression and animal fertility in the first litter. This approach mitigates several risks inherent to RITg model generation. First, recognizing the successful animals earlier means resources are not wasted breeding animals with the incorrect genetic profiles. Second, obtaining the correct animals early in the process provides predictability for downstream activities. Since projects require intense coordination with other stakeholders and resources, this is extremely valuable. Third, customers can customize the final cohort size and animal health standard. Fourth, pursuing a smaller number of animals upfront reduces the overall number required for the project.

“The ExpressMODEL® portfolio started with Taconic leveraging its expertise and capabilities in a new way to accelerate the model generation process,” shared Dr. John Couse, vice president of scientific services at Taconic. “ExpressMODEL®: RITg continues that commitment, combining Taconic’s strong model generation knowhow with expertise in sperm cryopreservation, in vitro fertilization, and transgene analysis to eliminate the risks associated with this gene editing technique. This provides customers with decisive data months ahead of conventional approaches. It is a rare instance in research where customers do not have to choose between speed and quality.”

Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has more than twenty years of model generation experience, providing gene inactivation, gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via CRISPR/Cas9 technologies to ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project. Complementing this expertise is Taconic’s unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design to breeding and colony management, thus offering customers a complete solution. These scientific services include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing, breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to any location worldwide.

To learn more about Taconic’s Model Generation Solutions contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com