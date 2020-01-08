SUNMI Release First Fingerprint Handheld Financial POS

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SUNMI, a company dedicated to the business intelligent IoT hardware industry, has launched a wide range of new products on Jan 6th globally. Headlining the line-up is the upgraded SUNMI P2 handheld financial POS, aiding automated transaction processes across different retail facilities.

POS innovation has been a hot topic in the retail industry as merchants are looking for solutions that can streamline the automated retail operations and make a digital transformation. The new range is designed specifically for the global market.

The SUNMI P2 handheld financial POS is widely certificated in a range of financial systems. It supports omnichannel payments via magnetic stripe card, IC card, NFC or QR code.

Eric Zhou, vice president of SUNMI IoT products said: “QR code payments are becoming more and more popular in Asia, but internationally card payments remain the norm, to make the SUNMI P2 as flexible as possible, we have included all payment forms including fingerprint.” According to a survey by Global Market on POS device features, retailers cared the most about print speed and cost. “Therefore, we have increased the print speed of the SUNMI P2 by 33% to reduce waiting time and improve transaction efficiency, to provide high quality products with reasonable price is our target.” added Eric Zhou..

The P2 also features a thinner full screen HD+ display housed within a chic ultra-thin chassis ideally designed for modern retail.

In addition to the P2, SUNMI has also introduced the SUNMI D2s LITE desktop POS, with a bright orange and elegant black composition and the SUNMI D2s COMBO desktop POS with a printer, cash drawer and keyboard. The D2s range also includes the SUNMI D2 MINI, intended for retailers with heavy footfall and purchasing rate, which provides a highly customizable frame for external accessories and a speaker that can broadcast at high volume. It is suitable for venues such as canteen, snack cart and food plaza. The D2 MINI also supports a range of payment methods including magnetic stripe card and QR code. Though it is a mini version, it can print recipients with an inbuilt printer.

According to statistics from Global Market, the average compound growth rate for POS products will reach 19% in 2023 valued at USD104 billion. As of December 2019, SUNMI’s IoT products and solutions have found their way to more than 190 countries and regions, serving over 15 million merchants.

About SUNMI

SUNMI is a leading global IoT commercial hardware innovation company. SUNMI is dedicated to provide intelligent IoT devices and integrated software and hardware solutions to empower store owners, enabling their stores to grow and become real-time IoT businesses. As of December 2019,SUNMI App Store has become the world’s largest commercial App store, with over 10,000 commercial Apps covering more than 100 subdivided industries. It is widely applied in business scenarios such as food delivery, checkout, supply chain, catering, retail, tax control and payment.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1062502/SUNMI.jpg