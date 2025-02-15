Sultan Backs FRSC’s Safer Roads Campaign



Sokoto: The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has thrown his weight behind the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)’s campaign for a safer road environment. The Sultan declared his support while receiving the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, and his team during a courtesy visit to the palace in Sokoto. The royal father commended the FRSC for its efforts to create public awareness on road safety and sanction traffic violators.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Sultan described the situation of traffic violations such as overloading, mix-loading, and speeding as ‘worrisome’, stressing the need for stakeholders to come together to address indiscipline on the roads. He emphasized that everyone must join hands with the corps for the success of the campaign. Cases of traffic violations have become rampant among drivers, and there is a need for stakeholders to address these issues to avert human and material losses.





The Sultan also called for diversification of modes of transportation as a solution to reduce the loss of lives and properties from crashes due to high dependence on road transportation. He suggested developing a railway system to transport goods, which could save many lives. The traditional ruler congratulated the FRSC corps marshal on his appointment and emphasized the steps taken to address challenges facing road travels in the country.





He tasked the personnel of the corps to remain loyal and committed to their duties, which would enable the nation to achieve the target of crash reduction as set by the United Nations through the Decade of Action declarations. He reaffirmed his membership of the Special Marshals and encouraged members to remain dedicated to the goals of the road safety campaign.





Earlier, the corps marshal disclosed that he was in Sokoto as part of his familiarisation tour to the state and found it imperative to seek the support and blessings of the royal father. Mohammed stated that his determination to make the roads safer aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He highlighted Sokoto’s importance as a leading producer of agricultural products and stressed the need for safe roads in the state.





The FRSC boss praised the Sultan for his support over the years and appealed to him to sustain the solidarity. He emphasized creating public awareness on road safety and encouraged individuals to join the campaign. He thanked the people of Sokoto for their cordial relationship with the FRSC, committing to enhancing road safety through infrastructural development.

