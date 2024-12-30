Stylish Aisha Buhari Graces 2024 Calabar Carnival with Impeccable Style



CALABAR: Former First Lady Aisha Buhari made an appearance at the 2024 Calabar Carnival Street Party, capturing attention with her sense of style and elegance.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Buhari graced the event wearing a pink outfit that highlighted her fashion sense. Her presence added sophistication to the carnival, celebrated for its colorful costumes, captivating performances, and vibrant atmosphere. She was seated in the VIP area alongside other dignitaries, enjoying the performances of seven competitive and seven non-competitive bands that entertained the attendees.

Mrs. Buhari’s participation in the carnival underscored her dedication to promoting Nigerian culture. The event was also attended by Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Ahmed Ododo of Kwara and Kogi, as well as members of the National Assembly and diplomats, emphasizing its significance as a cultural gathering.