

Kaduna: The President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, emphasized the essential role of strong political commitment, ministerial collaboration, and institutional support in the success of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) project. He made these remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the SAPZ project in Kaduna State.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adesina outlined five key enablers crucial for the effective implementation and sustainability of SAPZs across Nigeria. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining strong political will and commitment at the highest levels and stressed the importance of policy continuity, as policy reversals with changing administrations could lead to uncertainty and discourage potential investors.





Furthermore, Adesina underscored the need for cross-ministerial cooperation for coordinated delivery and successful outcomes of the agro-industrial zones. He called for the codification of the initiative by the National Assembly through appropriate legislation to secure continuity across all 36 zones. Additionally, he advocated for backing the effort with law and institutional structures to ensure proper coordination nationwide.





The AfDB President commended the Federal Government and Kaduna State for their unwavering support in turning the Kaduna SAPZ project into reality, describing it as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards transforming and industrializing its agricultural sector. He lauded the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s continued commitment to SAPZ as a presidential priority, as well as Kaduna State Governor Sen. Uba Sani for continuing the legacy of former Governor Mal. Nasir El-Rufai.





Adesina reflected on the project’s origins during his tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture over a decade ago and acknowledged the challenges faced due to institutional inertia and fragmented approaches. He expressed satisfaction at the project’s renewal and progress, noting that Kaduna SAPZ is part of the first phase involving eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.





The project, with an investment of $200 million from AfDB and co-financed by IFAD, IsDB, and the Green Climate Fund, is part of a $510 million ambitious initiative. Adesina emphasized that SAPZ is not merely a program but a transformation agenda for Nigeria’s agricultural and rural development. Vice President Shettima, representing President Tinubu, reiterated the government’s dedication to agricultural transformation for economic growth, with the SAPZ initiative aiming to position Nigeria as a leading hub for food processing and agricultural exports.





Kaduna is expected to serve as a model for other states participating in the SAPZ program. Government officials, development partners, and stakeholders present at the event pledged their full support for the project’s success.

